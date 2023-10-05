Aphrodite strikes you from the outset with its stylistic sense of self. An album that celebrates the lush and smooth Melina Malone’s debut breathes in the vibrancy of music itself. Bathed in musicality, Malone casts a powerful shape and tone that stays throughout.

The sun-kissed R&B tone of Aphrodite fades in from the beginning. ‘Naive’ glistens with deep harmony, as the record’s slick production perfectly captures the tone while Malone’s performance captures the meaning. This is followed immediately with the dancing rhythm and weaving vocals of ‘Ti En Afto’, further drawing the listener into the vivid colors of Aphrodite.

However, style without substance feels empty. Melina Malone walks this tightrope by putting her connection and love of the craft into Aphrodite. From the slow-burn soulful performance of ‘Lovers Sunday’, the harmony soaked ‘Nectar Honey Iced Tea’ and pulsating beat of ‘Take U There’, Malone uses music both as a soundtrack and an expression for life. This personal connection, also seen in genre flourishes seen throughout, also adds power from Malone herself. “ Malone uses music both as a soundtrack and an expression for life

‘Tru Love’ serves as the high-water mark. Alive with the stylistic vibrancy that runs right through Aphrodite, Malone captivating performance and vocal acrobatics are on full display. Playout against gritty, clipped beats, the track has a texture that contrasts slick musicality. Add the multi-layered production and the song truly sings.

And so it goes, highly stylized with a sun-drenched milieu, Aphrodite swings for R&B lushness and hits a home run. A record that not only sounds like it was fun to make but also made with love. Melina Malone’s debut is an introduction to an artist for whom music is an extension of the self.

TLMT Recommends… Aphrodite by Melina Malone Aphrodite is out October 6th.

