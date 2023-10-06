The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly New Irish Music Spotify playlist featuring JÆD, Melina Malone, Aby Coulibaly & more
Melina Malone – Aphrodite
highly stylized with a sun-drenched milieu, Aphrodite swings for R&B lushness and hits a home run. A record that not only sounds like it was fun to make but also made with love. Melina Malone’s debut is an introduction to an artist for whom music is an extension of the self – TLMT Album Review
Aby Coulibaly – Fighting 4 Luv
Taken from Aby Coulibaly’s At The End Of The Day… It’s Night E.P, ‘Fighting 4 Luv’ works as a melting pot of beats that adds a snap and bite behind Coulibaly’s powerful vocal dynamics.
Coolgirl -Druids Hood
Coolgirl’s sprawling synthwave offering ‘Druid’s Hood’ plays itself out across a retro videogame aesthetic, wrapped in distant absracting soundscapes. Captivating in its mood and haunting in it atmospheres.
Ruth Mac – Home From Home
‘Home From Home’ finds Ruth Mac crafting a harmony rich milieu that melds a myriad of sonic flourishes within its lush overarching sound and writing.
JÆD – Vessel List
Set against an augmented aesthetic, JÆD’s ‘Vessel’ twists, turns and contorts itself around the screeching backdrop and the artists’ commanding vocal that falls hypnotically upon the interchanging music.
Enola Gay ft. Mount Palomar – Terra Firma
Awash with post-punk atmospherics and pulsating dynamic passages, the heavily contrasted sound of Enola Gay & Mount Palomar’s ‘terra firma’ plays out across a deep wave of pensive vocals and clicking beats.
Skanger – Talk To Yourself
Skanger’s ‘Talk To Yourself’ casts itself across a widescreen indie-rock scope as the band open and close the focus from intimate verses to big choruses.
1 thought on “7 Songs From The Week In Music”
Missing Waterdogs’ debut single – a completely bop!