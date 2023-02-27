First Aid Kit announced for Wider Than Pictures series at the Collins Barracks

First Aid Kit are set to perform a headline show at the National Museum of Ireland, Collin Barracks in Dublin on Monday, August 21st. The announcement is the first for the annual summer series of outdoor shows, Wider Than Pictures.

The show will come as First Aid Kit their 2022 album Palomino, which features the singles ‘Out of My Head’, ‘Angel’ and ‘A Feeling That Never Came’. Support on the night will come from Nick Mulvey.

Ticket information:

Tickets from €53.65 including booking fee from Ticketmaster.ie (subject to service charge) and Singularartists.ie.

All tickets subject to €1 facility charge available from Friday, 3 March at 10am from www.ticketmaster.ie or www.singularartists.ie

For exclusive pre-sale access sign up to Singular Artists mailing list: https://bit.ly/SingularSign-Up – available from Wednesday, 1st March at 10am

