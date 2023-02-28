Yungblud to play Dublin show at Collins Barracks

Yungblud is set to play a headline show at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks in Dublin on Wednesday, August 23rd as part of the Wider Than Pictures summer series, which also announced First Aid Kit yesterday.

Yungblud will come to Dublin as he tours his most recent self-titled studio album which came out last year and featured the singles ‘Tissues’, ‘The Funeral’ and ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’.

Ticket Information:

Tickets to Yungblud at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks in Dublin on August 23rd go on sale this Saturday, March 4th at 10am via ticketmaster.ie.

Advertisements