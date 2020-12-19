TLMT Readers Top 10 Albums of 2020

10. Bitch Falcon – Staring At Clocks
Bitch Falcon’s long-awaited debut is a thresher of sound that tears apart and reassembles itself throughout. From the opening to the ending, Staring At Clocks finds a way to maintain an ongoing taut tension. Although driven by an undercurrent of angular tones, restless beats and unrestrained vocals, the record is a testament to Bitch Falcon’s patience in creating it.
9. Vernon Jane – The Ritual Of Love Making
The Ritual Of Love Making is not a journey but shared experience, an insight that takes us through the deep-breath, yells and aftermath and finds us on the other side all the better for having gone through it. All the while, Vernon Jane breaks the mould in more ways than one.
8. Aoife Nessa Francis – Land Of No Junction
Land Of No Junction is the type of album to surrender yourself to. Populated by dreamscape songs that wash over the listener with hypnotic captivation, Aoife Nessa Frances’ debut offering draws you into a world of hazy indie, psychedelic diversions and enchanting songwriting.
7. Ailbhe Reddy – Personal History
Ailbhe Reddy has been working toward Personal History her entire career, and it is that journey, both personal and musical, that paints itself across the songwriter’s debut offering. An album that works on and out of emotion, Reddy’s metamorphosis since TLMT first reviewed her early work is both striking and wholly satisfying.
6. Blakes Fortune – Searcher Dreamer
Searcher Dreamer is an inviting album to listen to. An intimate self-portrait presented through a prism of handmade indie-folk and washing atmospheres, Blake’s Fortune’s sophomore album is an engaging one where the foreground and the background merge together as one.
There’s something arrestingly heart-on-sleeve about In Waiting. Somewhere within the emotional abandon of the lyrics and Pillow Queens own raw music, the record hides nothing from the listener, and in-turn leaves us with a sense of complete catharsis.
4. Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
For many Fontaines had an almost impossible task in following their generation defining debut Dogrel. Indeed, that weight of expectation would have crushed a band of lesser resolve. With A Hero’s Death the Dublin five-piece walked the tight-rope high-up for all to see and pull off a sophomore album that builds on the first and in many ways improves on it. A Hero’s Death is the aftermath, a study of the self, for both the band personally and their music.
3. Fields – The Silence Of Staying In
The Silence Of Staying In Fields capture something that now only resonates with the now but with the past. Weaving an album of dynamic pulls and punches, the group create a place you’ll want to revisit as you delve into the nightscape sounds and emotional resonance.
2. Cursed Murphy Versus The Resistance – Cursed Murphy Versus The Resistance
Cursed Murphy Versus The Resistance is not an album made to be ignored. And much like the aforementioned street preacher, it yells, it screams, it howls, to be heard. Except in this case there’s something worth paying attention to underneath it all as the album conveys many of the frustrations and loss felt by a génération perdue.
TLMT Readers Album of the Year 2020 is…
David Keenan – A Beginner’s Guide To Bravery
Voted The Last Mixed Tape Reader’s Album of the Year 2020, David Keenan’s A Beginners Guide To Bravery is a work of intricate beauty. From intricate world-building to the overall sense of how the music relates to the intensity of the written word, Keenan’s debut hardly feels like a debut at all. But instead feels like the opening chapter in a greater novel. Indeed, we have been introduced to our narrator David Keenan, now we await the journey to come.
Most of these are albums I didn’t really engage with much. A testament to how much great music gets made these days. I’ll have to check a few of these out.
