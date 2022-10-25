Photos | The Pretty Reckless at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin

The Pretty Reckless (photo by Stephen White) Taylor Momsen on stage with the Pretty Reckless in Dublin last night.

The Pretty Reckless took their Death By Rock And Roll 2022 tour to Dublin last night in support of the band’s recent album of the same name which features the tracks ‘And So It Went’, ‘Only Love Can Save Me Now’ and the title track. The Last Mixed Tape was there to cover the event.

Click and scroll through the gallery below. All photos by Stephen White.

