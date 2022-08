Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold on stage in Dublin last night (photo by Stephen White)

Fleet Foxes came to Dublin last night, closing out the last in the Widar Than Pictures series of live concerts at the National Museum of Ireland. The acclaimed indie-folk act played a set packed with classic tracks from their four studio albums, including the most recent Shore. Ailbhe Reddy and Uwade were the support on the night.

Click and scroll through the gallery below. All photos by Stephen White.

