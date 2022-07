Pixies Black Francis on stage at Iveagh Gardens 2022 photo by Stephen White

Indie legends Pixies returned to Dublin with a raucous show performed to a packed out Iveagh Gardens. The band played tracks from their extensive back catalog that includes the classic albums Doolittle and Surfer Rosa, the recent Beneath The Eyrie and upcoming Doggerel. The Last Mixed Tape was there to cover the event.

All photos by Stephen White. Click and scroll through the gallery below.

