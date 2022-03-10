News

Electric Picnic 2022 line-up announced including Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, Dermot Kennedy & more

by Stephen White
Electric Picnic 2022 has announced its festival line-up for this summers event, running from September 2nd to 4th at Stradbally Hall, County Laois.

This year’s Electric Picnic line-up includes Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, Dermot Kennedy, Snow Patrol, Megan Thee Stallion, Picture This, Fontaines D.C, Anne-Marie, Glass Animals, Wolfe Alice, Pixies, the Kooks, Annie Mac, CMAT, Bright Eyes, Girl in Red, Gang of Youths, Joy Cookes, Sleaford Mods, Denise Chaila, Mimi Webb, Just Mustard, Lyra, Saint Sister, Orla Gartland, Kojaque, Little Simz, Sorcha Richardson, Willow, and loads more. See full list of acts playing as part of Electric Picnic 2022 music festival line-up below.

Tickets for Electric Picnic 2022 live at Stradbally Hall, County Laois from Sept 2nd to 4th will go on sale tomorrow at 9am via https://www.electricpicnic.ie/tickets/.

