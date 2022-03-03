A darkly lit banger from Pastiche, ‘Disco Junkie’ has an electro-pop swagger to it that emanates from every beat, verse and chorus.
Closing out MuRli’s striking new E.P. The Sky Has Windows, ‘By Design’ has a tenderness and retrospective milieu to it that melds with the sonic and lyrical harmony.
Deeply atmospheric pop with a strong emotional edge from Kelly Thorton’s Marks On Me, ‘Marks’ casts sweeping orchestration against Thornton’s intimate vocal performance.
Sharp edged hip-hop from Loud Motive, ‘Astronauts’ is layered in beats that snap succinctly behind Loud Motive’s spiky wordplay and delivery.
‘Like I Do’ has a smooth delivery that highlights Brenna Carroll as a songwriter who can shape mood and tone around slick musicality and wordplay.
Síomha & the Olllam – Craobhacha
‘Craobhacha’ ties together intricate songwriting with stylised production as Síomha and the Olllam blend melodies and meaning into one.
Badhands – When I Think About You
A serene offering from Badhands, ‘When I Think About You’ weaves a big ambitious indie sound around heartfelt songwriting and production.
Qwerty Mick – Eternal Optimist
‘Eternal Optimist’ opens Qwerty Mick’s If You Lived Here You’d Be Home By Now with a jolting melting pot of sound as the track moves from rhythmic and sonic twists and turns.
Encapsulating the large-scale sound of CMAT’s If My Wife New I’d Be Dead (TLMT Review) ‘Nashville’ has an escapist thematic thread that runs right through the songs lush country production.
Sweeping alt-pop ballad from Ellen Arthur Blyth, ‘Nine’ is built atop a far-reaching soundscape that allows the artists soaring vocal to rise and fall in equal measure.
Saibh Skelly – Fix It To Break It
A gently set ballad from Saibh Skelly, the beautiful poised performance and subtle production of ‘Fix It To Break It’ make for a truly compelling listen.
Pingback: TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Pastiche, MuRli, CMAT, Kelly Thornton & more – Indie Brew dotNET 2.0