Denzel Curry announces 3Olympia Theatre Dublin show

Denzel Curry is set to play a headline show in Ireland this summer, with a gig at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on May 1st. The show will come as part of an upcoming world tour in 2022. See full tour dates below.
The news comes as Curry shares ‘Walkin’, from his forthcoming studio album Melt My Eyez See Your Future.
Tickets to see Denzel Curry live at 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin on May 1st go on sale this Friday at 10am via ticketmaster.ie.
Denzel Curry 2022 Tour Dates
North America
04/1 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
04/4 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/7 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/9 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
04/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
04/17 & 04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival
06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
06/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
06/21 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
06/22 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore
06/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
06/25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
06/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
06/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
07/1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
EU/UK
04/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 (TV Studio)
05/1 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
05/2 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
05/4 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
05/6 – Belgium, BE @ AB
05/8 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
05/9 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
05/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
05/12 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal Club
05/13 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk
05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
05/16 – Prague, CZ @ Mala Sportovni Hala
05/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
05/19 – Hannover, DE – Capitol
05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
05/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
05/24 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
05/26 – Hellsinki, FL Vanha Ylioppilastalo
05/27 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Morze
05/28 – Moscow, RU @ Glavclub
05/30 – Kiev, UKR @ Stereo Plaza
06/1 – Krakow, PL @ Klub Studio
06/2 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar
