Denzel Curry announces 3Olympia Theatre Dublin show

Denzel Curry is set to play a headline show in Ireland this summer, with a gig at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on May 1st. The show will come as part of an upcoming world tour in 2022. See full tour dates below.

The news comes as Curry shares ‘Walkin’, from his forthcoming studio album Melt My Eyez See Your Future.

Tickets to see Denzel Curry live at 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin on May 1st go on sale this Friday at 10am via ticketmaster.ie.

Denzel Curry 2022 Tour Dates

North America

04/1 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

04/4 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/7 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/9 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

04/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

04/17 & 04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

06/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

06/21 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

06/22 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore

06/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

06/25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

06/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

06/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

07/1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

EU/UK

04/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 (TV Studio)

05/1 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

05/2 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

05/4 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/6 – Belgium, BE @ AB

05/8 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium

05/9 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

05/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

05/12 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal Club

05/13 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

05/16 – Prague, CZ @ Mala Sportovni Hala

05/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

05/19 – Hannover, DE – Capitol

05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

05/24 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

05/26 – Hellsinki, FL Vanha Ylioppilastalo

05/27 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Morze

05/28 – Moscow, RU @ Glavclub

05/30 – Kiev, UKR @ Stereo Plaza

06/1 – Krakow, PL @ Klub Studio

06/2 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar