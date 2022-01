Harry Styles announces Dublin Aviva Stadium show as part of 2022 Love On Tour

Harry Styles has announced rescheduled dates for his 2022 Love On Tour, including a headline show at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 22nd with support from Wolf Alice. See full list of tour dates below.

Harry Styles 2022 Love On Tour

*EXISTING TICKETS REMAIN VALID FOR ALL RESCHEDULED DATES*

Saturday 11 June Glasgow, U.K. Ibrox Stadium (New Show)*

Wednesday 15 June Manchester, U.K. Emirates Old Trafford (New Show)*

Saturday 18 June London, U.K. Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

(New Show)*

Wednesday 22 June Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium (New Show) #

Sunday 26 June Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion (New Show) ^

Wednesday 29 June Stockholm, Sweden Tele2 Arena (New Show) ^

Friday 01 July Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena (New Show) ^

Sunday 03 July Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena (Rescheduled Date)

Tuesday 05 July Paris, France Accor Arena ^

Thursday 07 July Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis (Rescheduled Date) ^

Saturday 09 July Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome (Rescheduled Date) ^

Monday 11 July Munich, Germany Olympiahalle (Rescheduled Date) ^

Wednesday 13 July Budapest, Hungary Budapest Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

Friday 15 July Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

Saturday 16 July Vienna, Austria Stadthalle (Rescheduled Date) ^

Monday 18 July Krakow, Poland Tauron Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

Wednesday 20 July Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena

(Rescheduled Date) ^

Friday 22 July Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

Wednesday 25 July Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

Tuesday 26 July Turin, Italy Pala Alpitour (Rescheduled Date) ^

Friday 29 July Madrid, Spain WiZink Center (Rescheduled Date) ^

Sunday 31 July Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

Sunday 20 November Guadalajara, México Arena FVG (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Tuesday 22 November Monterrey, México Arena Monterrey (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Friday 25 November Mexico City, México Foro Sol (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Sunday 27 November Bogotá, Colombia Parque Salitre Mágico (Rescheduled

Date – New Venue) ^^

Tuesday 29 November Lima, Peru Jockey Club (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Thursday 01 December Santiago, Chile Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

(Rescheduled Date – New Venue) ^^

Saturday 03 December Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate (Rescheduled Date –

New Venue) ^^

Tuesday 06 December São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Thursday 08 December Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Área Externa da Jeunesse Arena

(Rescheduled Date – New Venue) ^^

Saturday 10 December Curitiba, Brazil Pedreira Paulo Leminski

(New Show) ^^

*confirmed special guests Mitski (*), Arlo Parks (#), Wolf Alice (^) and Koffee (^^)

TICKETS TO HARRY STYLES LIVE AT THE AVIVA STADIUM IN DUBLIN GO ON GENERAL SALE AT 9AM ON FRIDAY 28TH JANUARY AT TICKETMASTER.IE.