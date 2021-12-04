TLMT’s Top 50 Songs of 2021

50. Roe feat. Ciaran Lavery – Destroyer
49. Elkin – Bodies
48. Louise Gaffney – When I Sing I Drink Wine
47. Thumper – The Loser
46. Shiv – Where You Are
45. Really Good Time – Best Medicine
44. The Altered Hours – You Are Wrong
43. Pastiche – Paraphernalia
42. Inhaler – My Honest Face
41. Cruel Sister – My Forever
40. Fya Fox – Sunset
39. Saige – What Should I Write
38. CMAT – No More Virogs
37. Murli feat. Gemma Dunelavy – Odyssey
36. Villagers – So Simpatico
35. KK Lewis – Petals
34. Elaine Mai feat. MayKay – No Forever
33. God Knows feat. Senita – Glory
32. Leah Rose – Dangerous Pink
31. Scattered Ashes – Slow Motion
30. Lyra – Lose My Mind
29. April – Piece Of Me
28. Of All Living Things – If I Go
27. GRWL – Facetime
26. Milk – You’re So
25. Halli – Shit I Almost Said I Love You
24. Trophy Wife – Good Love
23. Let’s Set Sail – Toledo
22. Erica Cody – Back to Basics
21. Soda Blonde – Holy Roses
20. Maria Kelly – Martha
19. Celaviedmai feat. Alan McKee – Upset
18. David Keenan – Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories
17. Bobbi Arlo – Fever Thoughts
16. Girl For Sale – Like Me Like That
15. Aonair feat. Caoi De Barra – Think Twice
14. Saint Sister feat. Lisa Hannigan – The Place That I Work
13. Pretty Happy – Sudocream
12. Jackie Beverly – Temporary State
11. Orla Gartland – You’re Not Special, Babe
10. Denise Chaila – Return of the King
9. Kynsy – Mr. Nice Guy
8. Pixie Cut Orchestra – Empty Envelope
7. New Pagans – Christian Boys
6. Just Mustard – I Am You
5. NewDad – Ladybird
4. Sprints – Modern Job
3. To Those I Love – Birthday / The Pain
2. Kojaque – Town’s Dead
The Last Mixed Tape’s Song of the Year 2021
Sinéad O’Brien – Girlkind
