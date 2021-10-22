TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Murli, Gemma Dunleavy, Mango X Mathman, Beauty Sleep, New Pagans, Melts, & more

New Pagans – Find Fault With Me
New Pagans return with the buzzsaw twisting of ‘Find Fault With Me’, a song that contorts and pushes it’s way forward.
Murli feat. Gemma Dunleavy – Odyssey
Murli and Gemma Dunelavy a stylistic thread on ‘Odyssey’ as the pair contrast and blend perfectly on a track where motion and melody lay at the centre.
Junior Brother – Life’s New Haircut
‘Life’s New Haircut’ finds Junior Brother delivering his characteristic, expressionistic lyrical musings around a sparse yet intricate sound.
Niamh Regan – Love You Senseless
There’s an openness to Niamh Regan’s ‘Love You Senseless’ that plays across the intimate songwriting and expansive production.
Mango X Mathman feat. Melina Malone – Heartbreaks & Promises
Highly stylised, vividly presented and powerfully performed, Mango X Mathman and Melina Malone create a track that hits from the instant the play button is pressed.
As sonically prismatic and melodically colourful as ever, Beauty Sleep make their return with the vibrant pop world of ‘Go’.
Iva Ray feat. Slick Bullet – Trouble
Iva Ray makes a striking impression with the contorting beat and vivid wordplay of ‘Trouble’ featuring Slick Bullet.
Melts sonically shift with the synth-laden unrelenting forward motion of ‘Maelstrom’, a song that finds the band melding their atmospheric post-punk with ever-expanding soundscapes.
Gemma Dunelavy – Cruisin (Swing Ting Remix)
Taken from Gemma Dunleavy’s new remix E.P. of her groundbreaking record Up De Flats, Swing Ting’s lush take on ‘Cruisin’ adds another side of intricate sound to the equally evocative songwriting.
Wyvern Lingo – We Found Love / Jasmine
Released as part of Wyvern Lingo’s deluxe edition of Awake You Lie, this stylistically and harmony rich blend of Rihanna’s ‘We Found Love’ and Jai Paul’s ‘Jasmine’ melds perfectly into the trio’s unique sound.
