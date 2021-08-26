Premiere | Rudy unveils the far-reaching pop textures of ‘Far Away’

Traversing hazy, far-reaching alt-pop territory, the textural, mood-driven tone of ‘Far Away’ makes for a captivating debut from Rudy. Alive with vivid sounds and an enchanting central performance the track melds a myriad of stylistic flourishes within its three-minute plus run time.

‘Far Away’ has a dreamlike quality to it that highlights a singular overall style from Rudy, resulting in a first offering that introduces the artists as a promising new artist on the scene.

‘Far Away’ by Rudy is due for release on Friday, August 27th.