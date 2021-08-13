News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Soulé, Milk, Havvk, Niamh Regan & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past week in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Comments 2

Soulé – Queenish

Soulé makes her anticipated return with the upfront best, vivid flow and confident core performance of brand new single ‘Queenish’.


Havvk – Halfway Out

The icy distance and contorted post-punk of ‘Halfway Out’ gives another glimpse into the texturally and thematically weighty world of Havvk’s upcoming Levelling.


Milk – You’re So

Taken from Milk’s forthcoming sophomore E.P. 2, ‘You’re So’ is a sonically dense and vibrantly presented offering that resides within a deep indie-pop milieu.


Rushes -Blue Ghost

‘Blue Ghost’ has a shimmering sonic outline that runs right through Rushes sound, as the song’s undulating melodic and harmonic undercurrent engulfs the foreground.


Photo: Bríd O’Donovan

Niamh Regan – Happy Again

From its dynamically driven sound to its intimate central performance, Niamh Reagan’s ‘Happy Again’ is a wonderfully handcrafted piece of songwriting from the artist.

Wyvern Lingo feat. Loah – Just A Girl

Wyvern Lingo and Loah release their reimagined version of No Doubt classic ‘Just A Girl’. Wrapping the song itself in poignant vocal harmonies around subtle twists and turns of phrase.

Kind Pirates – Coming Up Fast

Kind Pirates, a new project from Ollie Cole, finds the acclaimed songwriter delivering a gritty, fuzz-laden indie sound that rattles and shakes throughout.

DJ Aaron Kennedy / Pastiche / Gary Cronly – Supernatural

A slickly produced offering, the ambitious far-reaching sound of ‘Pastiche’ swings for the fences with a maximal pop aesthetic.

Follow TLMT’s Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

Spotify
Advertisements

2 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Soulé, Milk, Havvk, Niamh Regan & more

  1. Anonymous
    August 13, 2021

    What is the best way for artists submit music to TLMT?

    Thanks!

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: