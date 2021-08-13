TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Soulé, Milk, Havvk, Niamh Regan & more

Soulé makes her anticipated return with the upfront best, vivid flow and confident core performance of brand new single ‘Queenish’.
The icy distance and contorted post-punk of ‘Halfway Out’ gives another glimpse into the texturally and thematically weighty world of Havvk’s upcoming Levelling.
Taken from Milk’s forthcoming sophomore E.P. 2, ‘You’re So’ is a sonically dense and vibrantly presented offering that resides within a deep indie-pop milieu.
‘Blue Ghost’ has a shimmering sonic outline that runs right through Rushes sound, as the song’s undulating melodic and harmonic undercurrent engulfs the foreground.
From its dynamically driven sound to its intimate central performance, Niamh Reagan’s ‘Happy Again’ is a wonderfully handcrafted piece of songwriting from the artist.
Wyvern Lingo feat. Loah – Just A Girl
Wyvern Lingo and Loah release their reimagined version of No Doubt classic ‘Just A Girl’. Wrapping the song itself in poignant vocal harmonies around subtle twists and turns of phrase.
Kind Pirates, a new project from Ollie Cole, finds the acclaimed songwriter delivering a gritty, fuzz-laden indie sound that rattles and shakes throughout.
DJ Aaron Kennedy / Pastiche / Gary Cronly – Supernatural
A slickly produced offering, the ambitious far-reaching sound of ‘Pastiche’ swings for the fences with a maximal pop aesthetic.
What is the best way for artists submit music to TLMT?
Thanks!
LikeLike
Hi, you can submit music via stephen@thelastmixedtape.com
LikeLike