Q&A | SKAAR

What’s the last song you listened to?

Missing U by Robyn! Looooove that song!!

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

I think I would have to say III by Banks. I always listen to her when I’m down, and she always makes me feel stronger in a way!

What’s influencing your music right now?

Almost everything I listened to when I was a kid! I like to go back to that music because I feel like that’s my musical roots and that they say a lot avout the core of me as an artist.

Tell us about your new single Say Something Now, what has inspired the song?

I wrote SSN about the moment of a breakup I had about two years ago. It was that moment where I said: we have to talk. Kind of a breaking point? I hate it when things are left unsead and always need people in my life to be honest about there feelings. So this was me just bursting into a: «SAY SOMETHING NOW AHHHH» hahaha

What do you hope people take away from listening to your from your new song collection Waiting?

I hope they can relate, I hope they will cry, I hope they will laugh and I hope they can listen to it in a moment of peace and just breathe a little bit. Want them to feel like they can relax when listening to it!

Waiting by SKAAR is out now. Photo Credit: Martin Bremnes.