Q&A | NEOMADiC

What’s the last song you listened to?

She Think – Buddy

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

Sebastian by Yeek or A Written Testimony by Jay Electronica

What’s influencing your music right now?

Working, reading and the mad times we find ourselves in.

Tell us about your new single Waves, what has inspired the song?

Written and recorded in Vancouver, (although shiv recorded her part in Dublin) it was inspired by living so close to the ocean, chilling at the beach, late night cruising, relationships, the freedom of being able to roll up (cannabis legal) and generally good times, but also wanting to make a living out of music. It’s centred on taking that leap of faith and really going for something so we hope people listening can relate to that feeling and be inspired by it.

What do you hope people take away from listening to Waves?

Good vibes, that feeling of summer and optimism now that rough winter is behind us. Also hope they enjoy the evolution of NEOMADiC and the journey we’re on.

Waves by NEOMADiC featuring Shiv is out now.