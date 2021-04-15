Q&A | Fears

What’s the last song you listened to?

‘Unsmart Lady‘ by Dry Cleaning. Florence if you ever see this please be my friend.

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

Probably In Waiting by Pillow Queens. I find I’m able to make it fit regardless of what mood I’m in. You’ve got your sad bangers for when you’re feeling sorry for yourself, and your encouraging bangers for when you have to build yourself up to go for a walk.



What’s influencing your music right now?

The people around me mainly. I tend to be more inspired by people I know that other music I listen to.



Tell us about your upcoming album Oíche, what inspired the album?

I’ve been working on this record for over 5 years, so I’m really excited to get it out. Working on something for that long also means I’m terrified about releasing it. It’s inspired by various things that happened to me over those years, and by the people in my life during that time frame. It’s a bit of an audio diary for me, and feels like a scrapbook of people, places, and things.



What do you hope people take away from the album?

My main hope for the album is that it connects with someone. The topics I’ve written about on there are quite heavy – abuse, suicide, self harm, dementia, etc – so it would be really nice if it could offer someone some comfort in their bedroom like so many artists brought me comfort when I was in mine having a hard time. I kind of see art like a revolving door like that. I ultimately just write my songs for me, but if I release them and if someone connects with it like I connect with other artists’ work, it’s like adding to a long chain of support I think.

Oíche by Fears is due for release on May 7th. Photo: Bríd O’Donovan