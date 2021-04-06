News

Glass Animals announce rescheduled and extra Olympia Theatre dates

Glass Animals are coming back to Dublin this November

by Stephen White
Glass Animals are set to return to Dublin later this year with a pair of shows at the Olympia Theatre on November 24th (sold out) and November 25th.

The shows will come as part of Glass Animals forthcoming tour of UK and Ireland in support of their third studio album Dreamland which came out last year and features the singles ‘Heat Waves’ and ‘Tokyo Drifting’.

TICKETS TO SEE GLASS ANIMALS LIVE AT THE OLYMPIA THEATRE IN DUBLIN THIS NOVEMBER 25TH ARE PRICED FROM €24.90 AND WILL GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT 9AM VIA TICKETMASTER

