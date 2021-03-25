Listen News

Premiere | Cat debuts with subversive slow-burn of 'Slipping'

Check out the Last Mixed Tape's exclusive premiere of 'Slipping' by Cat

by Stephen White
Comment 1

The debut offering from alt-pop artist Cat, ‘Slipping’, takes shape via a slow-burn, contorting sound that forms an evolving undercurrent beneath a deeply layered foreground of captivating vocals.

A strong and sure-footed, stylistically charged introduction, Cat’s ‘Slipping’ merges ambitious alt-pop genre flourishes with an emotionally grounded songwriting core, identifying Cat as an exciting new prospect on the scene.

Slipping by Cat is out on Friday, March 26th.

