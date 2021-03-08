International Women’s Day 2021 Mixed-Tape

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2021 The Last Mixed Tape looks back on the last twelve months, and picks out over one hundred tracks from over one hundred women in the Irish music scene including Denise Chaila, Gemma Dunleavy, Sinéad O’Brien, Wyvern Lingo, Emma Langford, Jackie Beverly, New Pagans, Bitch Falcon, Rebekah Fitch, Laoise, Kynsy, Fya Fox, KK Lewis, Laura Elizabeth Hughes and many more.

For more information on International Women’s Day 2021 visit internationalwomensday.com.