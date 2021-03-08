News Playlists

International Women’s Day 2021 Mixed-Tape

The Last Mixed Tape celebrates Internatinal Women's Day 2021 with a 7 hour mixed-tape

by Stephen White
Comment 1

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2021 The Last Mixed Tape looks back on the last twelve months, and picks out over one hundred tracks from over one hundred women in the Irish music scene including Denise Chaila, Gemma Dunleavy, Sinéad O’Brien, Wyvern Lingo, Emma Langford, Jackie Beverly, New Pagans, Bitch Falcon, Rebekah Fitch, Laoise, Kynsy, Fya Fox, KK Lewis, Laura Elizabeth Hughes and many more.

For more information on International Women’s Day 2021 visit internationalwomensday.com.

Follow TLMT on Spotify

Spotify

1 comment on “International Women’s Day 2021 Mixed-Tape

  1. Pingback: International Women’s Day 2021 Mixed-Tape – The Last Mixed Tape - teishproductions

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: