News Watch

Watch Jackie Beverly’s intimate performance of ‘Sea Glass’ live at Jill&Gill Studios

Jackie Beverly performs her single 'Sea Glass' live at Jill&Gill Studios

by Stephen White
Comment 1

Recorded in between lockdowns, in lieu of what would have been a pair of sold out shows at the Workman’s Club last October, this atmospherically charged performance by Jackie Beverly is a glimpse not of what could have been but what will be, once the time is right.

A stand out single from 2020, ‘Sea Glass’ is Beverly’s most accomplished work to date, and set within the intimate surrounds of Jill&Gill Studios the track finds a way to be a powerful in a different context.

Jackie Beverly’s full performance from Jill&Gill Studios will premiere on Thursday, February 11th via Beverly’s YouTube channel. Photo credit: Tomas Daly

1 comment on “Watch Jackie Beverly’s intimate performance of ‘Sea Glass’ live at Jill&Gill Studios

  1. Pingback: Watch Jackie Beverly’s intimate performance of ‘Sea Glass’ live at Jill&Gill Studios – The Last Mixed Tape - LuxChase.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: