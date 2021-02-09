Watch Jackie Beverly’s intimate performance of ‘Sea Glass’ live at Jill&Gill Studios

Recorded in between lockdowns, in lieu of what would have been a pair of sold out shows at the Workman’s Club last October, this atmospherically charged performance by Jackie Beverly is a glimpse not of what could have been but what will be, once the time is right.

A stand out single from 2020, ‘Sea Glass’ is Beverly’s most accomplished work to date, and set within the intimate surrounds of Jill&Gill Studios the track finds a way to be a powerful in a different context.

Jackie Beverly’s full performance from Jill&Gill Studios will premiere on Thursday, February 11th via Beverly’s YouTube channel. Photo credit: Tomas Daly