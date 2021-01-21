Premiere | Check out Sage’s sonically contorting ‘Strange’

A sonically contorting sound comes from Sage’s new single ‘Strange’. Built from angular guitar lines, rattling beats and cutting vocals, the hard-edged music of Sage comes to the fore with the bristling ‘Strange’.

A dynamically shape-shfiting track, ‘Strange’ merges a myriad of music to create a brooding and attention grabbing turn from Sage.

‘Strange’ by sage is due out on Friday, January 22nd.