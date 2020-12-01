Q&A | Shiv

“Feel your feelings, respect where you’re at, and be nice to yourself.” – Shiv talks to TLMT about her new E.P. ME 2 ME

What’s the last song you listened to?

Free – SAULT

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

I listened to a lot of SZA, a perfect blend of musical escapism, lyricism, and catchy hooks.

What’s influencing your music right now?

At the moment I’m listening to a lot of SAULT, and trying to read and write poetry daily.. I’m reading Nayyirah Waheed currently. I’m seeing both of these make their way into the music I’m making at the moment.

Tell us about your new single ‘Letting You Know’. What inspired it?

I wrote this at the Spotify songwriting sessions back in March.. It started off feeling like a love song but eventually developed into a song about the fear and anxiety I had built up about the vulnerability that comes with songwriting, and how that ends up stunting the growth of that creativity and inhibiting yourself from expressing yourself fully.. It’s the final song on my EP, resolving the tension caused by my fear by finally releasing it, letting it go.

What would you like people to take from listening to your debut E.P. ME 2 ME?

I think the main takeaway from the EP, for me anyway, is the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship with yourself, being gentle and careful with yourself, and not allowing fear and anxiety get in the way of achieving what you want and getting what you deserve. I hope that people can take that message away with them too; feel your feelings, respect where you’re at, and be nice to yourself.

ME 2 ME by Shiv is due out on December 4th. ‘Letting You Know’ is out now. Photo credit: Josh Mulholland.