Q&A | Stephanie Rainey

What’s the last song you listened to?

I have an ongoing obsession with the song ‘I Lost A Friend’ by Finneas (Billie Eilish’s brother/collaborator). It gets better every time I hear it. The lyrics are probably some of my favourite ever written so it’s just constantly on repeat in my house.

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

My go to lockdown album was Fleetwood Mac Rumours. There’s not one skippable song on that album and it covers all of the styles I like as a fan – the singer songwriter side and the heavier side. It just never gets old. It’s the kind of album that reminds me why I love music so much.

What’s influencing your music right now?

I think I’ve started to go back to my roots in terms of what I grew up listening to. When I was a kid I really loved folk and country music so I’ve been listening to a lot of new music that’s coming out of Nashville – artists like Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Brandi Carlile. I think there’s been some influence there in terms of the feel of what I’m writing right now. The time and space over the last few months has made me really understand myself and I’ve been writing some of my most honest songs lately. That’s been really cathartic in a lot of ways so I’m really excited to release these new songs.

What did you think of the reaction to the first IWIH single?

Honestly, it’s been amazing on so many levels. It was really exciting and uplifting to collaborate with the amazing Irish females that I’ve known about for so long and there’s bonds and friendships and support systems there now that I think every one of us needed for a very long time. Once the song came out, it blew up and it was really exciting to share that experience as a group. Then to be able to raise so much money for such an important charity like SAFE Ireland was a huge honour. The whole thing has been really special.

Tell us about the recording of the Xmas single. How did you get involved?

This was completely born out of the Dreams collaboration. The fact that we’re doing more projects will tell you how much we all love it. Again it was Ruth Anne who reached out and was like ‘Hey let’s do a Christmas song…’ and of course everyone was like yes! Like Dreams we all recorded our parts from home and sent them off to be mixed. When it happens that way it’s really exciting to get the finished product back. The song is so great and I think it’ll become a bit of a yearly Christmas staple. It also fulfilled my life long dream of being surrounded by fake snow for the music video. Couldn’t really ask for more to be honest.

What does The Irish Women in Harmony project mean to you?

Irish Women In Harmony has become so much more than I ever could’ve imagined when I first got involved. It’s not a project, it’s a movement. We’ve all seen the research that came out recently showing the imbalance of support by the media for Irish females vs Irish males and this project is a support network and platform for all Irish females – young and old that I think will continue for a long time. It gives me huge hope for the future of Irish females in the Industry. A total joy from start to finish.

‘Together At Christmas’ by Irish Women In Harmony is out now. To donate €4 to Childline text CHILDHOOD to 50300.