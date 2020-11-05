Premiere | Hex Hue & Arvo Party join forces on the lush ‘Anyway’

Alt-pop artist Hex Hue and NI Music Prize nominated producer Arvo Party have combined forces to deliver the lush synth-pop sound of their expansive new single ‘Anyway’.

Build out of a backdrop of multi-layered electronic textures, a beat that ebbs and flows with 80s electro-pop inflections, and a powerful vocal performance that moves with each stylistically strong flourish, the single is a tour de force of emotive, hazy, and dreamy synth-pop brilliance.

‘Anyway‘ by Hex Hue X Arvo Party is due out this Friday, November 6th.