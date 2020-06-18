Irish Women In Harmony Release ‘Dreams’ In Aid Of Safe Ireland

A collective of Irish female artist have collaborated on a cover of the Cranberries classic ‘Dreams’ to help raise funds for Safe Ireland, helping women and children living in crisis.

Released this evening, the Irish Women In Harmony version of ‘Dreams’ features performances from:

Collaborators

AILBHE REDDY

AIMÉE

ÁINE CAHILL

ALLIE SHERLOCK

CAROLINE CORR

ELAINE MAI

EMMA LANGFORD

ERICA CODY

EVE BELLE

FAYE O’ROURKE

FIA MOON

IMELDA MAY

LAOISE

LILLA VARGEN

LISA HANNIGAN

LOAH

LYRA

MELINA MALONE

MOYA BRENNAN

NIAMH FARRELL

ORLA GARTLAND

PILLOW QUEENS

ROE

RÓISÍN O

RUTHANNE

SAINT SISTER

SIBÉAL

SOULÉ

STEPHANIE RAINEY

TOLU MAKAY

UNA HEALY

WYVERN LINGO

Musicians

AOIFE DENNEDY

LOUIZE CARROLL

LUCIA MCPARTLIN

MARIA O’CONNOR

MARIA RYAN

SARAH LYNCH

THEODORA BYRNE

The cover will help raise funds for Safe Ireland, a national social change agency working to end domestic abuse and coercive control in Ireland. They collaborate in their work with 39 specialist frontline domestic violence (DV) services throughout Ireland, who are Members of Safe Ireland. Together, they support the development and provision of critical lifelines to an average of 13,500 women and children every year.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a 25% rise in domestic violence calls to An Garda Síochana reported in Ireland.

Grammy nominated songwriter RuthAnne, came up with the initiative, states “There are so many amazing trailblazers and emerging female artists and musicians in Ireland. In what sometimes seems like a male dominated industry in this country, we feel like it’s important to inspire the young girls of today by showcasing all of the incredible women in Irish music. More importantly, we wanted to come together as the Irish Women in Harmony to raise awareness and funds for a charity close to all of our hearts, Safe Ireland, who support domestic abuse victims and survivors. During lockdown the rates of reported abuse have risen by a frightening 25% and we want to help in whatever way we can. We are covering an iconic song, “Dreams” by The Cranberries. Dolores was an influence and inspiration to all of us so we wanted to pay homage to her. Having all of us coming together, women supporting women is exactly what’s needed and we hope this movement spreads far and wide and inspires others.”

Donate to Safe Ireland here – https://www.safeireland.ie/get-involved/how-to-fundraise-and-donate/#donatenow. To donate €4 now text SAFE to 50300

100% of your donation goes to SAFE Ireland across most network operators. Some operators apply VAT which means that a minimum of €3.25 will go to SAFE Ireland. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278.

Irish Women In Harmony’s cover of ‘Dreams’ is out now on all platforms via this link.