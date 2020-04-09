Premiere | Megan Nic Ruairí debuts with the dreamlike and enchanting ‘Can’t Trust The Moon’

Megan Nic Ruairí unveils her debut single 'Can't Trust The Moon'.

Check out the Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive premiere of ‘Can’t Trust The Moon’ by Megan Nic Ruairí.

A dreamlike indie-folk sound washes over ‘Can’t Trust The Moon’, working as a deftly crafted, deeply atmospheric and enchanting introduction to the music and intricate songwriting of Megan Nic Ruairí.

Built around a soaring central vocal performance from Nic Ruairí, ‘Can’t Trust The Moon’ ebbs and flows with a turbulent emotion dynamism that comes in great swells of intensity and cathartic moments of repose. All of which culminates in a captivating debut from Megan Nic Ruairí.

‘Can’t Trust The Moon‘ by Megan Nic Ruairí is out this Friday, April 10th.