The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly New Irish Music Spotify playlist featuring & more
Photo credit: Cait Fahey
Really Good Time – Mountain of Spit
Really Good Time returns with the bone-rattling, fuzz-ridden track ‘Mountain of Spit’. Set against the group’s tour de force dynamism the track makes a fast and lasting impact.
Cruel Sister – Wolves
Found at the center of Cruel Sister’s mood-driven new E.P. Turgid, ‘Wolves’ has a far-reaching sense of texture and tone, brought to the fore by an array of alt-rock guitar shapes and Cruel Sister’s commanding vocal.
Big Sleep – Maccy D’s
‘Maccy D’s’ finds Big Sleep delivering a pounding angular take on their music. Built from jagged beats, sharp guitar lines and pointed vocals, the song has strong interconnecting indie-pop core.
Photo credit: Greg Purcell
Anamoe Drive – Goodbye & Goodluck
Anamoe Drive’s debut offering ‘Goodbye & Goodluck’ works on an array of sonic contrasts. From the gentle acoustic thread, scratching guitar backdrop and hazy vocals, the song draws the listener in via a multitude of colors and shapes.
The Line ft. God Knows & Murli – Patience of Saints
The Line, God Knows and Murli join forces on the buzzsaw ‘Patience of Saints’. Populated by growled lyrics, softly portrayed melodies and pulsating beats, the track traverses a wide array of moods and tones.
Strange Boy – For A Man To Be Content
Set against a swirling soundscape, the snapped delivery of Strange Boy’s ‘For A Man To Be Content’ perfectly matches the personal retrospection and social edge of the lyrics.
Elkin – DIY
Taken from the forthcoming collaborative album Hear Us Roar, Elkin’s ‘DIY’ is reimagined with a widened harmonic and melodic scope that plays to the duo lush vocals and adds power to the meaning.
Carlsbad – Parliament
The beautifully rested haze of Carlsbad’s ‘Parliament’ finds the artist weaving a slow-burn spell of entangled moods and tones within a song that finds its core within a powerful vocal performance.
I Have A Tribe – Vitruvian Man
The sweeping scale of I Have A Tribe’s ‘Vitruvian Man’ swirls itself into an epic build that wraps itself around the songwriter’s compelling vocals, catching the imagination with every passing note.