8 Songs From The Week In Music

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly New Irish Music Spotify playlist featuring Rachael Lavelle, Ro Yourell, Sorcha Richardson & more

Rachael Lavelle – Big Dreams

Delicate in its presentation and performance, the beautifully crafted sound of Rachael Lavelle’s ‘Big Dreams’ finds its power within the strength of Lavelle’s writing and delivery.

Conchúr White – I Did Good Today

Conchúr White lays out a pleasing tapestry of sound on the widescreen ‘I Did Good Today’, a rolling piece of indie-folk the track unfurls into a multi-layered world of harmony and melody.

Ro Yourell – Freedom

Ro Yourell’s first solo offering ‘Freedom’ crafts a brilliantly populated soundscape around a song that traverses a multitude of shapes and tones, making for a bold and captivating introduction to Yourell’s solo work. 

Sorcha Richardson – Map of Manhattan

The mood-driven writing and production of Sorcha Richardson’s ‘Map of Manhattan’ finds the artist delving into the emotional and tonal aspects of her music, creating a sound that matches the meaning.

Rachel Mae Hannon – Infinity

A myriad of musical flourishes shifts and change within Rachel Mae Hannon’s ‘Infinity’, as the artists’ smooth vocal harmonies weave themselves around a rich R&B fused with jazz backdrop.

Dark Tropics – Carnival

Dark Tropics return with the jolting energy of ‘Carnival’. Musically twisting and turning, the track offers a myriad of stylistic flourishes throughout its pulsing runtime.  

Celaviedmai – Cool Ya Temper

Celaviedmai bursts back onto the scene with the sonically pulsating ‘Cool Ya Temper’. Working against an array of snap-shot beats, the artist delivers a vocal that twists and shifts in within powerful wordplay.

Alice Kiernan – Slowly Sinking into You

Set against a lush backdrop, the glistening pop sound of Alice Kiernan’s ‘Slowly Sinking Into You’ is a song bathed in powerfully portrayed production and performance.

