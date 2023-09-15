7 Songs From The Week In Music

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly New Irish Music Spotify playlist featuring NewDad, Melina Malone, Toria & more
Photo credit: Zyanya Lorenzo
NewDad – Angel
The first shot across the bow from NewDad’s forthcoming debut Madra, ‘Angel’ moves to an all-encompassing alt-rock sound as guitars build, beats pound and vocals hypnotize.
Photo credit: Ana Lucia Mondoloni
Melina Malone – Naive
The stylistically striking sound of Melina Malone’s ‘Naive’ plays itself across a deep-seated bedrock of lush beats and slick production beneath a powerhouse performance from Malone.
Photo credit: Mia Rodgers
Megan Nic Ruairí – The Woods
Megan Nic Ruairí’s darkly lit offering ‘The Woods’ is a tracked tempered by atmosphere and reverberations. Pulled into focus by Nic Ruairí’s commanding vocal acrobatics, the song unfurls in a slow-burn of building textures.
Photo credit: Niamh Barry
Toria – Touch Me
The bewitching air of Toria’s ‘Touch Me’ has an instantly captivating effect, as the music sways to a slow-burn atmosphere and a truly inspiring vocal performance that captures the imagination.
John Francis Flynn – Mole In The Ground
The entangled milieu of ‘Mole In The Ground’ (taken from his Look Over The Wall See The Sky) finds John Francis Flynn weaving a track of deep mood and tone, angular passages, and deadpan delivery.
Chubby Cat – Kissing In The Valley-O
A myriad of sounds cut and clipped out of the speakers throughout Chubby Cat’s sonic collage pop track ‘Kissing in the Valley-O’ as the artist expresses the frustrations and fears of a generation.
Photo credit: Aaron Cunningham
Brand New Friend – Grandstand
The title-track from Brand New Friend’s new album, ‘Grandstand’ finds the group delivering an expansive and texturally deep sound that fills out the sonic spectrum with lush harmony, melody, and rhythm.