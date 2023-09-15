Stephen WhiteLeave a Comment on 7 Songs From The Week In Music

7 Songs From The Week In Music

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly New Irish Music Spotify playlist featuring NewDad, Melina Malone, Toria & more

Photo credit: Zyanya Lorenzo

NewDad – Angel

The first shot across the bow from NewDad’s forthcoming debut Madra, ‘Angel’ moves to an all-encompassing alt-rock sound as guitars build, beats pound and vocals hypnotize. 

Listen on Spotify

Photo credit: Ana Lucia Mondoloni

Melina Malone – Naive

The stylistically striking sound of Melina Malone’s ‘Naive’ plays itself across a deep-seated bedrock of lush beats and slick production beneath a powerhouse performance from Malone.

Listen on Spotify

Photo credit: Mia Rodgers

Megan Nic Ruairí – The Woods

Megan Nic Ruairí’s darkly lit offering ‘The Woods’ is a tracked tempered by atmosphere and reverberations. Pulled into focus by Nic Ruairí’s commanding vocal acrobatics, the song unfurls in a slow-burn of building textures. 

Listen on Spotify

Photo credit: Niamh Barry

Toria – Touch Me

The bewitching air of Toria’s ‘Touch Me’ has an instantly captivating effect, as the music sways to a slow-burn atmosphere and a truly inspiring vocal performance that captures the imagination. 

Listen on Spotify

John Francis Flynn – Mole In The Ground

The entangled milieu of ‘Mole In The Ground’ (taken from his Look Over The Wall See The Sky) finds John Francis Flynn weaving a track of deep mood and tone, angular passages, and deadpan delivery. 

Listen on Spotify

Chubby Cat – Kissing In The Valley-O

A myriad of sounds cut and clipped out of the speakers throughout Chubby Cat’s sonic collage pop track ‘Kissing in the Valley-O’ as the artist expresses the frustrations and fears of a generation. 

Listen on Spotify

Photo credit: Aaron Cunningham

Brand New Friend – Grandstand

The title-track from Brand New Friend’s new album, ‘Grandstand’ finds the group delivering an expansive and texturally deep sound that fills out the sonic spectrum with lush harmony, melody, and rhythm. 

Listen on Spotify
