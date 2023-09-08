8 Songs From The Week In Music

Soda Blonde – Dream Big

Dream Big finds intimacy in ambition, beauty within the bustle and life somewhere in between. Soda Blonde’s second outing expands on their ability to deliver heart-wrenching pop passages with a record that is big on scale and bigger on meaning. The raw songwriting, ear for a great pop hook and layered musicality are all on full display, but now with an added sense of scale and drama – TLMT Album Review