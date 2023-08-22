Arctic Monkeys announce Dublin & Belfast shows for this October

Arctic Monkeys will bring their 2023 World Tour to an end with four Irish dates this October performing at the 3Arena in Dublin on October 15th, 17th & 19th as well as Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 16th. Miles Kane will be the special guests for the Arctic Monkeys at these shows.

These dates follow the cancellation of the Arctic Monkeys summer show at Dublin’s Marlay Park.

Previous ticket holders will be sent a unique access code and will be given 72-hour priority pre-sale access starting at 9am on Friday, Aug 25th to purchase tickets. Only the same number of tickets, or less, purchased previously for Marlay Park will be available to purchase for these new dates. All remaining tickets will be made available for sale at 9am on Tuesday, August 29th.



In support of their seventh, Mercury shortlisted album, ‘The Car’, Arctic Monkeys commence a 30 date tour of North America in Minneapolis on Thursday the 25th of August which concludes with two nights at Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City on October 6th & 7th.

Tickets to see Artic Monkeys live in Dublin & Belfast will go on Sale Tuesday 29th August at 9am via ticketmaster.ie.

