8 Songs From The Week In Music

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly New Irish Music Spotify playlist featuring Larks, Lucy Gaffney, Nell Mescal & more
Lucy Gaffney – Just Friends
The large-scale indie haze of Lucy Gaffney’s ‘Just Friends’ plays out across a rich palette of fuzzing guitars, shimmering backdrops and captivating vocals, making for an instantly attention grabbing offering.
Larks – Talking To Myself
A pulsating pop offering from Larks, the lush, driving music of ‘Talking To Myself’ takes shape via a widescreen synth-pop backdrop and the artist’s heartfelt vocal performance. All of which makes for a stylistically striking sound.
Saibhe Skelly – Sly
The deeply set ‘Sly’ marks a strong sonic jump from Saibh Skelly. With its full-bodied beat, big choruses and commanding vocals from Skelly, the song is a stylistically statement from the rising pop artist.
Anna’s Anchor – Listowel
Taken from Anna’s Anchor new album The Merries, the lush pop-punk edge of ‘Listowel’ reaches its large-scale ambitions with a sound that fills the sonic spectrum behind the hooks and beats.
Photo credit: Ellius Grace
Niamh Bury – Beehive
‘Beehive’ is a deftly composed offering from Niamh Bury. Set against a serene folk foundation, the song rests upon the gentle performance and musicality that weaves its spell from start to finish.
Photo credit: Molly Keane
Kate Dineen – Burnout
The laid-back vibe and harmonically rich sound of ‘Burnout’ finds songwriter Kate Dineen exploring escapism with a music that matches the daydream mood of the lyrical musings.
Nell Mescal – Punchline
The far-reaching alt-pop of Nell Mescal’s ‘Punchline’ swings for the fences. From the widescreen driving indie passages to big sing-a-long choruses, the large-scale production and performance make for a compelling listen.
Roisin – The Love You Leave Behind
A heartfelt offering from Roisin, ‘The Love You Left Behind’ has a minimalist-pop quality to it that rests itself upon the power of the songwriting and performance behind it.
