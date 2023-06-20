Ireland Music Week 2023 line-up announced

The artist line-up for Ireland Music Week 2023 has been announced today with 50 new and emerging acts set to play the annual conference’s live music showcase over two nights, Thursday 5th and Friday 6th from 8pm, across six stages in the Grand Social, The Workman’s Club, (plus venue TBC).

Lost Lane will once again be the festival hub and location for the conference during the day. See full list of Ireland Music Week 2023 acts below.

IRELAND MUSIC WEEK 2023 LINE-UP

Alicia Raye

Anamoe Drive

anna leah

Basht.

Becky McNeice

Big Sleep

Brad Heidi

Caleb Kunle

Chalk

Chubby Cat

Clara Tracey

Cruel Sister

Curtisy

Elaine Malone

ESSIRAY

Ethan Hollan

Filmore!

Fizzy Orange

Gary O’Neill

His Father’s Voice

Holly Munro

hotgirl

Jennifer Evans

KiD V

Lemoncello

Lucy Gaffney

MayKay

Melina Malone

Morgana

Naked Lungs

Nealo

Neil Dexter

Olive Hatake

Pier

Problem Patterns

Qbanaa

Rachael Lavelle

Really Good Time

Ruth Mac

Search Results

Ten Hail Marys

thanks mom

The Altered Hours

The Love Buzz

Tim Chadwick

Tomike

Volleyball

Will Troy

Wynona Bleach

YARD

Tickets to Ireland Music Week 2023 are on sale now via eventbrite.ie.

