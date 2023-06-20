Ireland Music Week 2023 line-up announced

The artist line-up for Ireland Music Week 2023 has been announced today with 50 new and emerging acts set to play the annual conference’s live music showcase over two nights, Thursday 5th and Friday 6th from 8pm, across six stages in the Grand Social, The Workman’s Club, (plus venue TBC).
Lost Lane will once again be the festival hub and location for the conference during the day. See full list of Ireland Music Week 2023 acts below.
IRELAND MUSIC WEEK 2023 LINE-UP
Alicia Raye
Anamoe Drive
anna leah
Basht.
Becky McNeice
Big Sleep
Brad Heidi
Caleb Kunle
Chalk
Chubby Cat
Clara Tracey
Cruel Sister
Curtisy
Elaine Malone
ESSIRAY
Ethan Hollan
Filmore!
Fizzy Orange
Gary O’Neill
His Father’s Voice
Holly Munro
hotgirl
Jennifer Evans
KiD V
Lemoncello
Lucy Gaffney
MayKay
Melina Malone
Morgana
Naked Lungs
Nealo
Neil Dexter
Olive Hatake
Pier
Problem Patterns
Qbanaa
Rachael Lavelle
Really Good Time
Ruth Mac
Search Results
Ten Hail Marys
thanks mom
The Altered Hours
The Love Buzz
Tim Chadwick
Tomike
Volleyball
Will Troy
Wynona Bleach
YARD
Tickets to Ireland Music Week 2023 are on sale now via eventbrite.ie.
