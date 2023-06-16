TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Ailsha, Maija Sofia, NewDad, Still Blue, Paddy Hanna & more

AILSHA – ENEMY
A sonic array comes to the fore on ‘Enemy’. The latest offering from fast-rising Ailsha, the track is a vivid collage of glitching, edged performance and sound.
MAIJA SOFIA – FOUR WINTERS
Taken from Maija Sofia’s forthcoming True Love, ‘Four Winters’ is a song wrapped in brooding atmospherics, spartan sounds and Sofia’s own haunting presence.
THE FAE – DO YOU MIND IF I MISS YOU
The shimmered jangle-pop scope of the Fae’s ‘Do You Mind If I Miss You’ is a vibrant, hazy kaleidoscope that moves into instant indie gem territory.
NEWDAD – IN MY HEAD
NewDad’s ‘In My Head’ builds from a serene foundation of dreamlike sound to dynamically strong passages that gives the group’s music a defined sense of scale that draws you closer.
STILL BLUE – ALL OVER THE CHIP SHOP
All Over The Chip Shop E.P. traverses the rise of dream-pop outfit Still Pop in five easy pieces. From the glistening hooks of ‘Honeysuckle Daydream’ to gentle repose of closing track ‘Hills of Donegal’ the E.P. is a meticulously crafted introduction.
PADDY HANNA – NIGHTMARES
Paddy Hanna’s ‘Nightmares’ takes the songwriter’s maximal retro-pop sound into darkly lit corners with his trademark eyes for sonic and stylistic flourishes.
GENMA – HOW BAD
Angular in its shape and tone, ‘How Bad’ marks an attention-grabbing intro to Genma defined by the band’s all-encompassing noise-rock approach.
SISTIR – TOUCH WOOD
‘Touch Wood’ has a widescreen synth-pop mood that resonates in Sistir’s commanding vocal performance and the large-scale edges of production.
