TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Trophy Wife, Sprints, Aoife Wolf & more

AOIFE WOLF – A RINGING IN THE EAR
Aoife Wolf returns with the ominous slow-burn of ‘A Ringing In The Ear’. Set against an abstracting mood, the tone and shape of Wolf’s music takes hold instantly.
TROPHY WIFE – DRUG DOG
Trophy Wofe’s ‘Drug Dog’ takes shape via an array of angled dream-pop flourishes as the artist continues to widen the scope and the scale of their music.
CHUBBY CAT – 21st Century Panic Attack
A lush offering from Chubby Cat, the well woven genre flourishes within ‘21st Century Panic Attack’ play into the slick production and performance at the heart of it all.
SPRINTS – ADORE ADORE ADORE
The building bone-rattling tour de force of ‘Adore Adore Adore’ finds Sprints honing their sound to a point that gives impact within the racous performance.
DRIVEN SNOW – IN MOONLIGHT
‘In Moonlight’ finds Driven Snow weaving a myriad of textures into their music as the angular guitars, hazy harmonies and indie-pop milieu of the song make for a instantly lasting sound.
SOPHIE DOYLE RYDER – INSECURE
Sophie Doyle Ryder’s sound takes on an added edge with the emo edged indie pop of ‘Insecure’ as Ryder’s music melds pop hooks with buzzing guitars.
BRAND NEW FRIEND – TALK IT OUT
The summer soaked indie-pop of Brand Mew Friend’s ‘Talk It Out’ is a vivid offering alive with an array of lush textures, jangled melodies and big hazy harmonies.
BIG SLEEP – EASY
The rolling dream-pop of Big Sleep’s ‘Easy’ unfurls into a spacious array of vibrant sounds as the group play with the shimmering centre of their music.
