TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Trophy Wife, Sprints, Aoife Wolf & more

The Last Mixed Tape adds to it's weekly Irish Spotify playlist.

by Stephen White
AOIFE WOLF – A RINGING IN THE EAR

Aoife Wolf returns with the ominous slow-burn of ‘A Ringing In The Ear’. Set against an abstracting mood, the tone and shape of Wolf’s music takes hold instantly.

TROPHY WIFE – DRUG DOG

Trophy Wofe’s ‘Drug Dog’ takes shape via an array of angled dream-pop flourishes as the artist continues to widen the scope and the scale of their music.

CHUBBY CAT – 21st Century Panic Attack

A lush offering from Chubby Cat, the well woven genre flourishes within ‘21st Century Panic Attack’ play into the slick production and performance at the heart of it all.

SPRINTS – ADORE ADORE ADORE

The building bone-rattling tour de force of ‘Adore Adore Adore’ finds Sprints honing their sound to a point that gives impact within the racous performance.

DRIVEN SNOW – IN MOONLIGHT

‘In Moonlight’ finds Driven Snow weaving a myriad of textures into their music as the angular guitars, hazy harmonies and indie-pop milieu of the song make for a instantly lasting sound.

SOPHIE DOYLE RYDER – INSECURE

Sophie Doyle Ryder’s sound takes on an added edge with the emo edged indie pop of ‘Insecure’ as Ryder’s music melds pop hooks with buzzing guitars.

BRAND NEW FRIEND – TALK IT OUT

The summer soaked indie-pop of Brand Mew Friend’s ‘Talk It Out’ is a vivid offering alive with an array of lush textures, jangled melodies and big hazy harmonies.

BIG SLEEP – EASY

The rolling dream-pop of Big Sleep’s ‘Easy’ unfurls into a spacious array of vibrant sounds as the group play with the shimmering centre of their music.

Follow TLMT’s Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

