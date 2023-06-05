Photos | Forbidden Fruit 2023 – Sunday featuring Malaki, Channel Tres, Still Blue, Khakikid & more

Khakikid on the 2FM stage at Forbidden Fruit 2023. Photo by Stephen White

Forbidden Fruit 2023 came to an end yesterday at the Royal Hospital Grounds in Kilmainham, Dublin. Day Two featured a host of artists performing across several stages including Channel Tres, Wesley Joseph, Still Blue, Malaki, Negro Impacto, Khakikid, and more. TLMT was there to cover the event.

Click and scroll through the gallery below. All photos by Stephen White.

