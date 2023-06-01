CMAT – HAVE FUN
Taken from CMAT’s forthcoming Crazymad, For Me ‘Have Fun’ moves to bouncing rhythm and scene stealing performance as the artist’s expressionistic lyricism takes centre stage.
CRYBABYAMY – MERCY
The deeply textural sound of Crybabyamy’s ‘Mercy’ creates space and atmosphere for the artists moving vocal performance to breathe.
SEBA SAFE – I WONDER
A wide-open sound embodies Seba Safe’s latest offering ‘I Wonder’, brought into focus by a hushed vocal, harmonically rich backdrop and lush production.
ELAINE MALONE – MOONTHREAD
Awash with distant soundscapes and crashing dynamic passages, the full-scale music of Elaine Malone’s ‘Moonthread’ is absolutely enthralling.
DAVID KEENAN – TICK TOCK
David Kennan’s abstracting storytelling takes on a dreamlike flow in the jagged, uneasy flow of ‘Tick Tock’ as Keenan weaves an array of words within a entangled tale.
LUCY GAFFNEY – DAYDREAM IN TOKYO
The lush large-scale indie-pop of Lucy Gaffney’s ‘Daydream in Tokyo’ is brought to life via an array of vivid melodies, rich production and strong central performance from Gaffney.
