TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Fia Moon, HAVVK, Super Extra Bonus Party & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with latest music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
sasha samars – sobering up

A vibrant indie-pop offering from Sasha Samara, ‘Sobering Up’ is a song rich in vivid colourful melodies and brimming to the top with instant hooks.

melina malone – l0ver’s sunday

Melina Malone’s stylish new single ‘Lover’s Sunday’ takes shape via a rich array of smooth harmonies, slick beats and lush production.

sick love – sucka

A bone-shaking return from Sick Love, the straight-up rock of ‘Sucka’ packs a punch from beginning to end as the group deliver an array of hard-hitting sounds.

FIA MOON – BACK TO ME

The far-reaching pop of Fia Moon’s ‘Back To Me’ comes in waves as the lush sounds and striking central performance culminate in a stylish new offering from Fia Moon.

HAVVK – DAYLIGHT ROBBERY

HAVVK make their return with the colliding buzzsaw and dynamic sound of ‘Daylight Robbery’. Unrelenting in its tone and mood, the song grabs the attention instantly. 

FEATHER BEDS – SAVIOUR

Feather Beds’ ‘Saviour’ melds an array of off-kilter and dreamlike moods within a song that moves from passage to passage with clarity and abstraction.

1000 BEASTS FEAT. PACO VERSAILLES – TRANQUILo

Latest track to be taken from 1000 Beasts forthcoming album, ‘Tranquilo’ featuring Paco Versailles rests upon a rich tapestry of lush atmospheric electronic and organic colors. 

DAVID OFMG – it all remains the same again

The wide-open dream-pop of David OFMG’s ‘it all remains the same again’ finds its centre within the sprawling textural backdrop as the music propels itself through deep soundscapes.

Nara – bow down

‘Bow Down’ finds Nara delving into a darkly lit alt-pop sound as the song takes shape via an array of brooding tones, pulsing beats, and powerful vocals.

SUPER EXTRA BONUS PARTY – THE CORPSE

Super Extra Bonus Party make their long awaited return with the propellant and abstracting indie motion of ‘The Corpse’, a track that pushes itself forward via a wide array of textures.

JESSICA BRETT – I’LL COME BACK LATER

Jessica Brett’s ‘I’ll Come Back Better’ is a fully formed pop offering from the artist set against an ambitious production and strong central performance.

Sorcha durham – fireside

Large-scale in its scope and reach, the big music of Sorcha Durham’s ‘Fireside’ unfurls within a widescreen, dramatically charged production brought to the fore by Durham’s commanding presence. 

pigeon millers – windowsill

Darkly lit indie-folk from Pigeon Millers, ‘Windowsill’ has a heartfelt, organic feel to it found within the well woven instrumentation and musicality.

