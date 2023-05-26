TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Fia Moon, HAVVK, Super Extra Bonus Party & more

sasha samars – sobering up
A vibrant indie-pop offering from Sasha Samara, ‘Sobering Up’ is a song rich in vivid colourful melodies and brimming to the top with instant hooks.
melina malone – l0ver’s sunday
Melina Malone’s stylish new single ‘Lover’s Sunday’ takes shape via a rich array of smooth harmonies, slick beats and lush production.
sick love – sucka
A bone-shaking return from Sick Love, the straight-up rock of ‘Sucka’ packs a punch from beginning to end as the group deliver an array of hard-hitting sounds.
FIA MOON – BACK TO ME
The far-reaching pop of Fia Moon’s ‘Back To Me’ comes in waves as the lush sounds and striking central performance culminate in a stylish new offering from Fia Moon.
HAVVK – DAYLIGHT ROBBERY
HAVVK make their return with the colliding buzzsaw and dynamic sound of ‘Daylight Robbery’. Unrelenting in its tone and mood, the song grabs the attention instantly.
FEATHER BEDS – SAVIOUR
Feather Beds’ ‘Saviour’ melds an array of off-kilter and dreamlike moods within a song that moves from passage to passage with clarity and abstraction.
1000 BEASTS FEAT. PACO VERSAILLES – TRANQUILo
Latest track to be taken from 1000 Beasts forthcoming album, ‘Tranquilo’ featuring Paco Versailles rests upon a rich tapestry of lush atmospheric electronic and organic colors.
DAVID OFMG – it all remains the same again
The wide-open dream-pop of David OFMG’s ‘it all remains the same again’ finds its centre within the sprawling textural backdrop as the music propels itself through deep soundscapes.
Nara – bow down
‘Bow Down’ finds Nara delving into a darkly lit alt-pop sound as the song takes shape via an array of brooding tones, pulsing beats, and powerful vocals.
SUPER EXTRA BONUS PARTY – THE CORPSE
Super Extra Bonus Party make their long awaited return with the propellant and abstracting indie motion of ‘The Corpse’, a track that pushes itself forward via a wide array of textures.
JESSICA BRETT – I’LL COME BACK LATER
Jessica Brett’s ‘I’ll Come Back Better’ is a fully formed pop offering from the artist set against an ambitious production and strong central performance.
Sorcha durham – fireside
Large-scale in its scope and reach, the big music of Sorcha Durham’s ‘Fireside’ unfurls within a widescreen, dramatically charged production brought to the fore by Durham’s commanding presence.
pigeon millers – windowsill
Darkly lit indie-folk from Pigeon Millers, ‘Windowsill’ has a heartfelt, organic feel to it found within the well woven instrumentation and musicality.
