Royal Blood announces 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin show

Royal Blood will return to Ireland later this year with a show at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on October 30th. The announcement comes ahead of September 8th and the release of their fourth album Back To The Water Below as well as sharing its lead single ‘Mountains At Midnight’.

Royal Blood’s Ben Thatcher says, “I think this record was about letting the ideas take us where they needed to go. If there was a song that was calling us to do something that wasn’t typically what we’re known for, that’s where we’re going to go. The songs are in charge and if that means having a record that’s quite varied that’s what we’re going to go for, rather than trying to shoehorn everything into the same world. As a result, we’ve made a record that’s a bit of a rollercoaster. It’s everything we could do.”

Tickets to see Royal Blood at the 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin on October 30th are priced from €46.50 including booking fees on sale Friday 2nd June at 9AM via ticketmaster.ie.

