Forbidden Fruit 2023 Stage Times announced

Forbidden Fruit 2023 is mere days away and with the first summer music festival of the season set to take over the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin on June 3rd and 4th, the stage times have been announced as well as some new artists Kettama and Jazzy. See the full Frobidden Fruit 2023 stage breakdown below.

FORBIDDEN FRUIT 2023 TICKET INFO

There are limited day and weekend tickets tickets still available…but grab ‘em while you still can! This is your last minute warning!

Weekend Tickets for Forbidden Fruit are on sale via Ticketmaster Ireland & usual outlets priced from €139 including booking fee. Day Tickets priced €74.50.

Forbidden Fruit 2023 Weekend Tickets

Tier 1 – €129 (SOLD OUT)

Tier 2 – €139 (EXTREMELY LIMITED REMAIN)

Forbidden Fruit 2023 Day Tickets

Saturday (only) – €74.50 (70% SOLD)

Sunday (only) – €74.50 (80% SOLD)

Forbidden Fruit 2023 tickets are available via ticketmaster.ie

