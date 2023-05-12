MARIA PETRISOR – PICKY
The brand-new single Maria Petrisor, the tense atmospheric pop of ‘Picky’ moves and changes beneath a vocally acrobatic and dynamic performance from Petrisor.
CHRISTIAN COHLE – Our last dance
The closing track from Christian Cohle’s neon ambience-soaked new album Wetlands, ‘Our Last Dance’ has a pensive tone to it that flows into the myriad of moods that comprise the album itself.
DIM IMAGERY – YOU’RE DOING SO WELL
The darkly-lit undercurrent of Dim Imagery’s ‘You’re Doing So Well’ resonates within the angular shapes and sounds that edge the band’s brooding music.
BROTHER VICE – NEVER CHANGE
Swing for the fences rock from Brother Vice, ‘Never Change’ has a scale to it that matches the ambitious songwriting and production with big sing-along choruses.
CHALK – CONDITIONS
Chalk continues to gather momentum with the pulsing contrasts of ‘Conditions’, a song that punches through washing ambience to be heard.
CONOR MILEY – THOUSAND YARD STARE
An entanglement of texture and melody, the building, far-reaching indie of Conor Miley’s ‘A Thousand Yard Stare’ traverses a multitude of sonic passages.
LYDIA FORD – BURNING OUT
Lydia Ford returns with the driving indie-pop of ‘Burning Out’. Melodically and harmonically rich, the track has a dynamic sense of place brought to the fore by Ford’s ability to weave scale and repose.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Chalk, Maria Petrisor, Christian Cohle & more”