TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Chalk, Maria Petrisor, Christian Cohle & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with latest music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
MARIA PETRISOR – PICKY

The brand-new single Maria Petrisor, the tense atmospheric pop of ‘Picky’ moves and changes beneath a vocally acrobatic and dynamic performance from Petrisor.

CHRISTIAN COHLE – Our last dance

The closing track from Christian Cohle’s neon ambience-soaked new album Wetlands, ‘Our Last Dance’ has a pensive tone to it that flows into the myriad of moods that comprise the album itself.

DIM IMAGERY – YOU’RE DOING SO WELL

The darkly-lit undercurrent of Dim Imagery’s ‘You’re Doing So Well’ resonates within the angular shapes and sounds that edge the band’s brooding music.

BROTHER VICE – NEVER CHANGE

Swing for the fences rock from Brother Vice, ‘Never Change’ has a scale to it that matches the ambitious songwriting and production with big sing-along choruses.

CHALK – CONDITIONS

Chalk continues to gather momentum with the pulsing contrasts of ‘Conditions’, a song that punches through washing ambience to be heard.

CONOR MILEY – THOUSAND YARD STARE

An entanglement of texture and melody, the building, far-reaching indie of Conor Miley’s ‘A Thousand Yard Stare’ traverses a multitude of sonic passages.

LYDIA FORD – BURNING OUT

Lydia Ford returns with the driving indie-pop of ‘Burning Out’. Melodically and harmonically rich, the track has a dynamic sense of place brought to the fore by Ford’s ability to weave scale and repose.

