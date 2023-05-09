Feist announces Dublin show at the National Stadium

Feist will return to Ireland later this year with a headline show at the National Stadium in Dublin on September 6th. The Canadian songwriter will come to Dublin as part of an upcoming European Tour in support of her new album Multitudes.

“The last few years were such a period of confrontation for me, and perhaps it felt that way to some degree for everyone,” explains Feist about the making of her new album. “We confronted ourselves as much as our relationships confronted us. It felt like our relational ecosystems were clearer than ever and so whatever was normally obscured – like a certain way of avoiding conflict or a certain way of talking around the subject – were thrust into an unavoidable light. It became a chance to find footing on more honest ground when the effort to maintain altitude actually took more effort than just handing ourselves over to the truth.”

Tickets to Feist live at the National Stadium, Dublin on September 6th are priced from €54.65 including booking fees on sale Friday 12th May at 9AM via ticketmaster.

