All Together Now 2023
All Together Now 2023 line-up adds more acts

All Together Now 2023 adds to it's summer festival line-up

by Stephen White
All Together Now 2023 has announced a myriad of new artists set to play across 3 stage during Bank Holiday Weekend (Aug 4th – Aug 6th) at Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford this summer. See below for full line-up so far.

ALL TOGETHER NOW 2023 LINE-UP

Iggy Pop   Lorde   Jamie xx   Caribou   Loyle Carner

Villagers   Jessie Ware   Sugababes   Lankum

Max Richter & RTÉ Concert Orchestra   James Murphy DJ 

Billy Bragg   Black Country, New Road   TV Girl   Daphni   Todd Terje

Overmono   Robert Hood   Daniel Avery Live   Kelly Lee Owens Live Tourist   Biig Piig   Lisa O’Neill   Fight Like Apes   Saint Sister   Sorcha Richardson

Ezra Collective    The Scratch    Le Boom   BEAK>    Warmduscher   

FUTURE UTOPIA    Palms Trax   Staples Jr. Singers   Barry Can’t Swim Live   Chaos In the CBD   Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn   Wunderhorse   Sally C   Shit Robot   David Kitt   Aoife Nessa Francis   Gretel Hänlyn   Lord Apex   Jealous Of The Birds   whenyoung   Ailbhe Reddy   The Clockworks   

Nuria Graham   Ispíní na hÉireann  Junior Brother   m(h)aol   Sarah Crean   Really Good Time   Cruel Sister   BASHT   Daniel Luke   Onion Boys   YARD   The Raines   Sack   Trinity Orchestra  + many more across 16 stages

Brunch on the bandstand with Tommy Tiernan

Plus stages and areas from: Arcadia   AVA In The Woods   Belonging Bandstand   Cambium Club   Éalú Le Grá   Global Roots   Jameson Connects: The Circle

Ping Pong Disco   Schweppes Ultimate Mixer   The Last City   The Cobblestone   

Comedy   All Curious Minds   Seanchoíche   Breathe Wellness   Bosca Beatha & more!

ALL TOGETHER NOW 2023 TICKET INFO

** The ATN23 General, Family, and Early Entry passes and additional Campervan passes go on sale via Ticketmaster.ie & usual outlets on Thursday, May 11th at 9.00 AM **

ATN23 – General & Family Ticket Prices 

Tier 1 / 2 /  3 (SOLD OUT) 

Tier 4 – €235

ATN23 – Early Entry Pass 

Priced at €24.00 including booking fee. Early Entry Passes allow access into the General, Pre-pitched & Boutique campsites from 4 pm on Thursday, August 3rd 2023. Last Entry 10 pm. Early Entry Passes are only valid with a General Weekend Camping ticket.

ATN23 – Campervan & Caravan Pass 

Additional General Campervan passes will go on sale this Thursday at 9AM

All Together Now is again strictly over 21s.

 Children 12 and under can attend free of charge, accompanied by a parent with a family ticket. 

