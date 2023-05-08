All Together Now 2023 has announced a myriad of new artists set to play across 3 stage during Bank Holiday Weekend (Aug 4th – Aug 6th) at Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford this summer. See below for full line-up so far.
ALL TOGETHER NOW 2023 LINE-UP
Iggy Pop Lorde Jamie xx Caribou Loyle Carner
Villagers Jessie Ware Sugababes Lankum
Max Richter & RTÉ Concert Orchestra James Murphy DJ
Billy Bragg Black Country, New Road TV Girl Daphni Todd Terje
Overmono Robert Hood Daniel Avery Live Kelly Lee Owens Live Tourist Biig Piig Lisa O’Neill Fight Like Apes Saint Sister Sorcha Richardson
Ezra Collective The Scratch Le Boom BEAK> Warmduscher
FUTURE UTOPIA Palms Trax Staples Jr. Singers Barry Can’t Swim Live Chaos In the CBD Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn Wunderhorse Sally C Shit Robot David Kitt Aoife Nessa Francis Gretel Hänlyn Lord Apex Jealous Of The Birds whenyoung Ailbhe Reddy The Clockworks
Nuria Graham Ispíní na hÉireann Junior Brother m(h)aol Sarah Crean Really Good Time Cruel Sister BASHT Daniel Luke Onion Boys YARD The Raines Sack Trinity Orchestra + many more across 16 stages
Brunch on the bandstand with Tommy Tiernan
Plus stages and areas from: Arcadia AVA In The Woods Belonging Bandstand Cambium Club Éalú Le Grá Global Roots Jameson Connects: The Circle
Ping Pong Disco Schweppes Ultimate Mixer The Last City The Cobblestone
Comedy All Curious Minds Seanchoíche Breathe Wellness Bosca Beatha & more!
ALL TOGETHER NOW 2023 TICKET INFO
** The ATN23 General, Family, and Early Entry passes and additional Campervan passes go on sale via Ticketmaster.ie & usual outlets on Thursday, May 11th at 9.00 AM **
ATN23 – General & Family Ticket Prices
Tier 1 / 2 / 3 (SOLD OUT)
Tier 4 – €235
ATN23 – Early Entry Pass
Priced at €24.00 including booking fee. Early Entry Passes allow access into the General, Pre-pitched & Boutique campsites from 4 pm on Thursday, August 3rd 2023. Last Entry 10 pm. Early Entry Passes are only valid with a General Weekend Camping ticket.
ATN23 – Campervan & Caravan Pass
Additional General Campervan passes will go on sale this Thursday at 9AM
All Together Now is again strictly over 21s.
Children 12 and under can attend free of charge, accompanied by a parent with a family ticket.
