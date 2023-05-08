All Together Now 2023 has announced a myriad of new artists set to play across 3 stage during Bank Holiday Weekend (Aug 4th – Aug 6th) at Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford this summer. See below for full line-up so far.

ALL TOGETHER NOW 2023 LINE-UP

Iggy Pop Lorde Jamie xx Caribou Loyle Carner

Villagers Jessie Ware Sugababes Lankum

Max Richter & RTÉ Concert Orchestra James Murphy DJ

+

Billy Bragg Black Country, New Road TV Girl Daphni Todd Terje

Overmono Robert Hood Daniel Avery Live Kelly Lee Owens Live Tourist Biig Piig Lisa O’Neill Fight Like Apes Saint Sister Sorcha Richardson

Ezra Collective The Scratch Le Boom BEAK> Warmduscher

FUTURE UTOPIA Palms Trax Staples Jr. Singers Barry Can’t Swim Live Chaos In the CBD Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn Wunderhorse Sally C Shit Robot David Kitt Aoife Nessa Francis Gretel Hänlyn Lord Apex Jealous Of The Birds whenyoung Ailbhe Reddy The Clockworks

Nuria Graham Ispíní na hÉireann Junior Brother m(h)aol Sarah Crean Really Good Time Cruel Sister BASHT Daniel Luke Onion Boys YARD The Raines Sack Trinity Orchestra + many more across 16 stages

Brunch on the bandstand with Tommy Tiernan

Plus stages and areas from: Arcadia AVA In The Woods Belonging Bandstand Cambium Club Éalú Le Grá Global Roots Jameson Connects: The Circle

Ping Pong Disco Schweppes Ultimate Mixer The Last City The Cobblestone

Comedy All Curious Minds Seanchoíche Breathe Wellness Bosca Beatha & more!

ALL TOGETHER NOW 2023 TICKET INFO

** The ATN23 General, Family, and Early Entry passes and additional Campervan passes go on sale via Ticketmaster.ie & usual outlets on Thursday, May 11th at 9.00 AM **

ATN23 – General & Family Ticket Prices

Tier 1 / 2 / 3 (SOLD OUT)

Tier 4 – €235

ATN23 – Early Entry Pass

Priced at €24.00 including booking fee. Early Entry Passes allow access into the General, Pre-pitched & Boutique campsites from 4 pm on Thursday, August 3rd 2023. Last Entry 10 pm. Early Entry Passes are only valid with a General Weekend Camping ticket.

ATN23 – Campervan & Caravan Pass

Additional General Campervan passes will go on sale this Thursday at 9AM

All Together Now is again strictly over 21s.

Children 12 and under can attend free of charge, accompanied by a parent with a family ticket.

