GRIAN CHATTAN – FAIRLIES
The second offering from Grian Chattan’s forthcoming debut solo album Chaos For The Fly, ‘Fairlies’ traverses a dramatic tapestry of wordplay, repose and dynamism.
ELAINE MAI FEAT. MAYKAY – 3AM
Taken from Elaine Mai’s Choice Prize nominated album Home, featuring Maykay, illustrates the light-footed melding of electronic and atmospheric elements that made Mai’s record such a powerful one.
EZRA WILLIAMS – UNTIL I’M HOME
A glimpse into Ezra Williams’ upcoming Supernumeraries, ‘Until I’m Home’ is a wonderfully blended array of texture and songwriting from the artist, as the track encompasses multitudes.
RACHEL MAE HANNON – THE BOYS
‘The Boys’ finds Rachel Mae Hannon delivering a wide-scale scope and size to her lush meld of R&B, neo-soul, and pop, brought to the fore by an acrobatic vocal performance.
ELEPHANT – OLIVIA
The rolling and tumbling sound of Elephant’s ‘Olivia’ has a haunting edge to it. Powerfully crafted, the song lives in a vivid world of alternating flourishes of performance and sound.
THE BONK – THE BLUESHIRT SHUFFLE
The Bonk’s contorted disco offering ‘The Blueshirt Shuffle’ melds a myriad of sounds into a constantly shifting kaleidoscope of genre and style.
BADHANDS – HEAD IN THE CLOUDS
Badhands serenely set single ‘Head In The Clouds’ rests on a dreamlike ballad foundation made even more captivating by the spacious production that allows moments to linger.
DUBH LEE – TO MY SISTERS
Shimmering, jagged and jangled, Dubh Lee’s ‘To My Sisters’ is a vibrant offering that has power in its words, meaning and melody.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Grain Chattan, Elaine Mai, Rachel Mae Hannon, Ezra Williams, & more”