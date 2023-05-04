News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Grain Chattan, Elaine Mai, Rachel Mae Hannon, Ezra Williams, & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with latest music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
GRIAN CHATTAN – FAIRLIES

The second offering from Grian Chattan’s forthcoming debut solo album Chaos For The Fly, ‘Fairlies’ traverses a dramatic tapestry of wordplay, repose and dynamism.

ELAINE MAI FEAT. MAYKAY – 3AM

Taken from Elaine Mai’s Choice Prize nominated album Home, featuring Maykay, illustrates the light-footed melding of electronic and atmospheric elements that made Mai’s record such a powerful one.

EZRA WILLIAMS – UNTIL I’M HOME

A glimpse into Ezra Williams’ upcoming Supernumeraries, ‘Until I’m Home’ is a wonderfully blended array of texture and songwriting from the artist, as the track encompasses multitudes.

RACHEL MAE HANNON – THE BOYS

‘The Boys’ finds Rachel Mae Hannon delivering a wide-scale scope and size to her lush meld of R&B, neo-soul, and pop, brought to the fore by an acrobatic vocal performance.

ELEPHANT – OLIVIA

The rolling and tumbling sound of Elephant’s ‘Olivia’ has a haunting edge to it. Powerfully crafted, the song lives in a vivid world of alternating flourishes of performance and sound.

THE BONK – THE BLUESHIRT SHUFFLE

The Bonk’s contorted disco offering ‘The Blueshirt Shuffle’ melds a myriad of sounds into a constantly shifting kaleidoscope of genre and style.

BADHANDS – HEAD IN THE CLOUDS

Badhands serenely set single ‘Head In The Clouds’ rests on a dreamlike ballad foundation made even more captivating by the spacious production that allows moments to linger.

DUBH LEE – TO MY SISTERS

Shimmering, jagged and jangled, Dubh Lee’s ‘To My Sisters’ is a vibrant offering that has power in its words, meaning and melody.

