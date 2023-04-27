GRIAN CHATTAN – THE SCORE
The debut single from Grian Cattan, ‘The Score’ is an entanglement of the organic and electronic. A sonic melding of shapes and colors.
BOBBI ARLO – JUNI
Set against a contorted array of heavy electronic elements, Bobbi Argo makes a stylistically charged return with ‘Juni’, a song that packs a punch.
BIG SLEEP – SHIVERING
The angular indie-pho- tempered by glistened melodies, characterizes Big Sleep’s ‘Shivering’ as an instant indie gem from a group on the ascendancy.
THE MARY WALLOPERS – THE HOLY GROUND
A rolling and tumbling offering from the Mary Wallopers, ‘The Holy Ground’ is a strong shot of vibrant performance and music.
DARK TROPICS – I BET YOU CAN
‘I Bet You Can’ finds Dark Tropics casting a widened scope and scale into their music. Centered around a powerful blend of vocals and production, the track is alive with twists and turns.
VISCOSE – TURN IT UP
The highly stylized electro-pop of viscose’s ‘Turn It Up’ is an enthralling journey through a multi-layered world of beats and hooks.
AMY ELLEN – FREE
The hazy dream-pop feel of Amy Ellen’s ‘Free’ makes for a compelling melding of textural elements and scale, as the song rises and falls through a mix of dynamic and mood-driven passages.
1000 Beasts feat. rosie p – reflections
A deeply layered and smoothly delviered offering from 1000 Beasts, ‘Reflections’ featuring a soulful vocal performance from Rosie P makes for lush listen.
NEALO & MORGANA – FOREST
Found within a vivid sonic setting, Nealo nad Morgana meld styles and sounds in the full-scale glisten and shine of ‘Forest’, a song with a defined sense of place and meaning.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Grian Chattan, The Mary Wallopers, Bobbi Arlo, & more”