Forbidden Fruit 2023 Day To Day Line-Up Breakdown announced

The Forbidden Fruit 2023 line-up daily breakdown has been announced today alongside several new additions to the annual summer festival, including Annie Mac, Olivia Dean, Rachel Chinouriri, Channel Trees & Fjaak.

Forbidden Fruit 2023 will take place on June Bank Holiday Weekend Saturday 3rd & Sunday 4th at The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin 8.

More acts will be added to the Forbidden Fruit 2023 line-up in the coming weeks. See full breakdown below.

Forbidden Fruit 2023 Day To Day Breakdown

Saturday, June 3rd

* Central Cee * Rina Sawayama

Annie Mac * Ben Böhmer (Live) DJ EZ

Knucks * George FitzGerald (Live)

Sudan Archives * Olivia Dean * southstar (Live)

Rachel Chinouriri * Interplanetary Criminal

Surusinghe * p-rallel * April

+ Plus many more to be announced

Sunday, June 4th

Eric Prydz * slowthai

Honey Dijon * Eliza Rose * ROMY

* FJAAK * Channel Tres * Wesley Joseph

Malaki * X CLUB. * SHERELLE

Yung Singh * Pretty Girl (Live) LUXE

+ Plus many more to be announced

** DAY TICKETS GO ON SALE THURSDAY APRIL 27 AT 9AM VIA TICKETMASTER **

Weekend Tickets for Forbidden Fruit Festival 2023 on sale via Ticketmaster Ireland & usual outlets priced from €129 including booking fee.

Forbidden Fruit 2023 Weekend Tickets

Tier 1 – €129

Tier 2 – €139

Forbidden Fruit 2023 Day Tickets

Saturday (only) – €74.50

Sunday (only) – €74.50

