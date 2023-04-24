Forbidden Fruit 2023 Day To Day Line-Up Breakdown announced

The Forbidden Fruit 2023 line-up daily breakdown has been announced today alongside several new additions to the annual summer festival, including Annie Mac, Olivia Dean, Rachel Chinouriri, Channel Trees & Fjaak.
Forbidden Fruit 2023 will take place on June Bank Holiday Weekend Saturday 3rd & Sunday 4th at The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin 8.
More acts will be added to the Forbidden Fruit 2023 line-up in the coming weeks. See full breakdown below.
Forbidden Fruit 2023 Day To Day Breakdown
Saturday, June 3rd
* Central Cee * Rina Sawayama
Annie Mac * Ben Böhmer (Live) DJ EZ
Knucks * George FitzGerald (Live)
Sudan Archives * Olivia Dean * southstar (Live)
Rachel Chinouriri * Interplanetary Criminal
Surusinghe * p-rallel * April
+ Plus many more to be announced
Sunday, June 4th
Eric Prydz * slowthai
Honey Dijon * Eliza Rose * ROMY
* FJAAK * Channel Tres * Wesley Joseph
Malaki * X CLUB. * SHERELLE
Yung Singh * Pretty Girl (Live) LUXE
+ Plus many more to be announced
** DAY TICKETS GO ON SALE THURSDAY APRIL 27 AT 9AM VIA TICKETMASTER **
Weekend Tickets for Forbidden Fruit Festival 2023 on sale via Ticketmaster Ireland & usual outlets priced from €129 including booking fee.
Forbidden Fruit 2023 Weekend Tickets
Tier 1 – €129
Tier 2 – €139
Forbidden Fruit 2023 Day Tickets
Saturday (only) – €74.50
Sunday (only) – €74.50
