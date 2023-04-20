News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by CMAT, AE Mak, Conchúr White, Ailsha & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with latest music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Comments 0

CMAT photographed in London 2023

cmat – whATEVER’S INCONVENIENT

Our first glimpse into CMAT’s forthcoming sophomore record, ‘Whatever’s Inconvenient’ takes shape upon a layer of strings, harmonies and sweeping production as CMAT’s unflinching lyrism remains center stage.

AE MAK – BERLIN

AE Mak’s Berlin E.P. etches out an array of differing colors and shapes within the rising artist’s music. A personally reflective record featuring previous single ‘Shimmer Boy’ and the darkly lit ‘Bluey’, ‘Baked Cheesecake’s retro-gaming score milieu is a highlight.

PIO HARTNETT – WHEN I GO THERE

Taken from his new E.P. Cargo, ‘When I Go There’ is a gently set ballad built upon a strong foundation of flowing harmony and minimalist alt-pop beats.

CONCHÚR WHITE – ATONIA

Characterized by a delicate array of performance and production, the multi-layered vibe of Conhúr White’s ‘Atonia’ is cast across a strong bedrock of songwriting and sound.

THE AMNIOTICS – BOOMERANG

‘Boomerang’ makes for a sharp-edged introduction to the Amniotics as the group delivers angular, entangled music that engulfs the songwriting’s critical eye on the Dublin arts scene.

AILSHA – SLEEP

The swing-for-the-fences stylisation of Ailsha’s ‘Sleep’ plays with the theme of existential dread with a sound that undulates between punk-pop prowess, alt-rock dynamism and Ailsha’s own singular style.

TROPHY WIFE – SCULLY

The rumbling indie of Trophy Wife’s ‘Scully’ finds the artist casting her music across an expanded canvas of melded indie and dream-pop with a melodically well woven array of hooks.

ELLEN SLEATOR – LOVING IN LILAC

‘Loving In Lilac’ is a smooth vibe inspired offering from Ellen Sleator. Set against a dreamlike feel, the lush harmonies and hazy mood make for an instantly captivating song.

WHOISDAYS – EVERYTHING (ABOUT HER)

A slice of angular pop from whoisdays, ‘Everything (About Her) is slick in its stylisation and presentation as the artist delivers an equally edged performance.

patrick stefan – the waves, the waves

The atmospheric moods and tones of Patrick Stefan’s ‘The Waves, The Waves’ find themselves wrapped around a patiently building soundscape of electronic and organic colors.

SKANGER – DIM THE LIGHTS

The wide-open slow-burn sound of Skanger’s ‘Dim the Lights’ moves from smooth, spacious passages to large sweeping moments in the blink of an eye.

A.S. FANNING – PINK MORNING / MAGIC LIGHT

The dreamlike mood of ‘Pink Morning / Magic Light’ weaves its spell instantly as A.S. Fanning creates a sound that sways and soars with each passing note.

Follow TLMT’s Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

Spotify
Advertisements

0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by CMAT, AE Mak, Conchúr White, Ailsha & more

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: