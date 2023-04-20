cmat – whATEVER’S INCONVENIENT
Our first glimpse into CMAT’s forthcoming sophomore record, ‘Whatever’s Inconvenient’ takes shape upon a layer of strings, harmonies and sweeping production as CMAT’s unflinching lyrism remains center stage.
AE MAK – BERLIN
AE Mak’s Berlin E.P. etches out an array of differing colors and shapes within the rising artist’s music. A personally reflective record featuring previous single ‘Shimmer Boy’ and the darkly lit ‘Bluey’, ‘Baked Cheesecake’s retro-gaming score milieu is a highlight.
PIO HARTNETT – WHEN I GO THERE
Taken from his new E.P. Cargo, ‘When I Go There’ is a gently set ballad built upon a strong foundation of flowing harmony and minimalist alt-pop beats.
CONCHÚR WHITE – ATONIA
Characterized by a delicate array of performance and production, the multi-layered vibe of Conhúr White’s ‘Atonia’ is cast across a strong bedrock of songwriting and sound.
THE AMNIOTICS – BOOMERANG
‘Boomerang’ makes for a sharp-edged introduction to the Amniotics as the group delivers angular, entangled music that engulfs the songwriting’s critical eye on the Dublin arts scene.
AILSHA – SLEEP
The swing-for-the-fences stylisation of Ailsha’s ‘Sleep’ plays with the theme of existential dread with a sound that undulates between punk-pop prowess, alt-rock dynamism and Ailsha’s own singular style.
TROPHY WIFE – SCULLY
The rumbling indie of Trophy Wife’s ‘Scully’ finds the artist casting her music across an expanded canvas of melded indie and dream-pop with a melodically well woven array of hooks.
ELLEN SLEATOR – LOVING IN LILAC
‘Loving In Lilac’ is a smooth vibe inspired offering from Ellen Sleator. Set against a dreamlike feel, the lush harmonies and hazy mood make for an instantly captivating song.
WHOISDAYS – EVERYTHING (ABOUT HER)
A slice of angular pop from whoisdays, ‘Everything (About Her) is slick in its stylisation and presentation as the artist delivers an equally edged performance.
patrick stefan – the waves, the waves
The atmospheric moods and tones of Patrick Stefan’s ‘The Waves, The Waves’ find themselves wrapped around a patiently building soundscape of electronic and organic colors.
SKANGER – DIM THE LIGHTS
The wide-open slow-burn sound of Skanger’s ‘Dim the Lights’ moves from smooth, spacious passages to large sweeping moments in the blink of an eye.
A.S. FANNING – PINK MORNING / MAGIC LIGHT
The dreamlike mood of ‘Pink Morning / Magic Light’ weaves its spell instantly as A.S. Fanning creates a sound that sways and soars with each passing note.
